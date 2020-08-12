Border Protection finds $60 million worth of marijuana in a shipment of limes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- NW Natural crews doing dredge work in the Willamette River came across a piece of history last month.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality confirmed to KOIN 6 News that crews discovered World War II-era military shells and a small bullet on July 23 near the Steel Bridge. The crews are doing work as part of a NW Natural project to clean up contaminated sediment at the former Portland Gas Manufacturing site, which operated in the mid-1800s to early 1900s.