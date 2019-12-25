Firefighters responding to Beaverton residential blaze

One person is being treated for burns

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters are responding to a residential fire in the 300 block of SW Frenwood Way in Beaverton, according Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue (TVF&R). The call came in at 9:23 p.m.

One man was found with burns and is being treated for injuries and transported to an area hospital TVF&R spokesperson Stefan Myers told KOIN 6 News.

Additional units are en route to the fire and firefighters are attacking the fire from the ground and aerial stream.

UPDATE 10:58 p.m.: The fire is now under control and fire crews are beginning the investigation phase of how it stated, Myers said.