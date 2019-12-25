Jezahri Sumpter identified as pedestrian struck by vehicle

A man who sustained life threatening injuries after being struck by a car while walking in Lake Oswego has been identified by his family as 21-year-old Jezahri Sumpter. December 24, 2019 (photos courtesy Lakisha Washington).

The Lake Oswego incident is still under investigation by police

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who sustained life threatening injuries after being struck by a car while walking in Lake Oswego has been identified by his family as 21-year-old Jezahri Sumpter.

Lake Oswego Police Department responded to the crash Saturday night around 11:55 p.m. and on Kruse Way at Kruse Woods drive, police said.

Sumpter’s mother, Maria Washington, and sister Lakisha Washington have updated KOIN 6 news on his condition after he was transported to Oregon Health and Sciences University Hospital.

According to the family, Sumpter has developed pneumonia from the breathing tube after his lungs were drained Tuesday, he has a skull fracture and bruising on his brain, a contusion on the back of his skull, a broken ankle in two places, a broken shoulder and broken collarbone, suffered damage to his adrenal gland and he can’t open his eyes.

Police said the driver involved was turning left from northbound Kruse Woods Drive onto westbound Kruse Way when the crash occurred.

Police also said an independent witness saw that the vehicle had a green light to turn and the pedestrian had a “Don’t Walk” signal.

The driver remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with investigators, officials said, adding that no arrests were made or citations issued.

Sumpter is described by his sister as an aspiring director and producer, attends Portland Community College Sylvania Campus in southwest Portland and enjoys hanging out with his friends and creating short films.

Police said the investigation in continuing.