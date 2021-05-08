Police block parts of Hwy 213 in Oregon City after pursuit

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — There is a heavy police presence near Oregon City with parts of Highway 213 closed Saturday night.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office officials said officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that concluded in Oregon City. During the incident, one of the officers was injured. His injuries are not life-threatening and are being treated at a local hospital.

And injured suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released to investigators, according to CCSO.

Heavy police presence in & near Oregon City. Parts of Hwy 213 are closed at this time due to law enforcement activity. #koin6news #pdx #pnw #Oregon pic.twitter.com/PMOWOJOZoa — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) May 9, 2021

This is a developing story.