Police block parts of Hwy 213 in Oregon City after pursuit

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — There is a heavy police presence near Oregon City with parts of Highway 213 closed Saturday night.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office officials said officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that concluded in Oregon City. During the incident, one of the officers was injured. His injuries are not life-threatening and are being treated at a local hospital.

And injured suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released to investigators, according to CCSO.

This is a developing story.

