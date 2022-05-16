PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Nancy Crampton Brophy, the Oregon romance novelist accused of murdering her husband, took the stand in her own trial Monday and began detailing her life with her husband before he was killed.

Crampton Brophy’s trial began April 4. Monday marked the 20th day of the trial.

Daniel Brophy, a chef and instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute, was found dead inside the school on June 2, 2018. On September 5, 2018, his wife, Crampton Brophy was arrested.

Earlier in the trial, a prosecutor asked Detective Anthony Merrill, a lead detective in the case, if any leads ever led away from Nancy as the primary suspect. He said they did not.

In her testimony Monday, Crampton Brophy described the first time she saw Daniel Brophy. She was attending Western Culinary Institute as a student at the time Brophy was teaching there.

She said Brophy was smart, funny, had a dry sense of humor and thought outside the box.

Crampton Brophy said she and her husband were each other’s cheerleaders and she never questioned his commitment to her.

When her defense attorney asked her what it’s like to be without him now, Crampton Brophy said, “It’s like you’ve lost an arm, like you’re not as good as you were when you were with him. You were the best you could be when you were together with him.”

Defense attorney Lisa Maxfield asked Crampton Brophy about when her and Brophy’s finances “went off the tracks” between 2014 and 2017. Crampton Brophy said around that time, Brophy lost several jobs he had been working at places outside of the Oregon Culinary Institute. She said he’d been teaching cooking classes at several places that either closed, remodeled, or went in another direction.

On top of that, Crampton Brophy needed eye surgery, Brophy had an expensive tooth implant put in, and their dog had a seizure and required veterinary care.

To remedy the situation, Crampton Brophy, who was selling life insurance policies at the time, wrote a life insurance policy on her husband to bring in a couple thousand dollars. She also borrowed money from an interest-free account.

But that wasn’t enough. The Brophys fell more than $8,000 behind on their mortgage payments and in September 2017, they decided to take a $35,000 loan out of Brophy’s 401K.

Crampton Brophy said she took more out than they needed to cover the mortgage because they were also planning to fix up their home to sell it and she knew they’d need the money for landscaping and house projects. After taking out the loan, they repaid credit card debt, made their mortgage payments and started working on the house.

By December 2017, Crampton Brophy said their financial pressure had been alleviated by the loan. She thought the plan she’d made with her husband to tackle their debts was working and said the money she’d made from selling Medicare plans late in 2017 would be coming in soon.

“I thought we were over the hump. I thought things looked good, so good that I was doing a little dance of happiness,” Crampton Brophy said.

She said she and Brophy took several trips around that time, including a cruise in Florida, a trip to Victoria, British Columbia, and a trip to Monterey, California in March 2018.

The defense asked Crampton Brophy about her research process for her writing. She explained that in the past, she’s purchased or borrowed odd items to observe them for books she was working on.

She said at one time, she held night-vision goggles as collateral from a coworker who owed her money and she wrote about them in one of her stories. She also said she had purchased different types of handcuffs for stories and traveled to Montana to look at a property she was considering using as the setting for a story she was mulling over.

Crampton Brophy admitted she spends a lot of money on her writing, but said her spending never bothered her husband.

In late 2017, Crampton Brophy said she read an article about a man who went online, bought parts to build a gun and killed his family. She started to brainstorm a story about a woman purchasing parts to build a gun.

Crampton Brophy said she imagined the woman buying the pieces one at a time, but after a bit of research, she discovered someone could go online and purchase an entire kit with all the pieces in it. She said she visited GhostGuns.com several times to research the purchase.

She also watched a video on how to assemble the kit.

“It was harder than Legos, but not much, according to this video,” Crampton Brophy said.

She said Brophy was home at the time she purchased the gun kit. She said he encouraged her to purchase it.

Before Crampton Brophy’s testimony, the attorneys in the case and Judge Christopher Ramras discussed the controversial rebuttal witness the prosecution hopes to call. Prosecutors say Anndrea Jacobs was in jail with Crampton Brophy and claims Crampton Brophy told her she was feet away at the time of the shooting.

The defense has argued that Jacobs is not a trustworthy witness and that she might be motivated to testify in order to benefit herself in a Medicaid fraud case she’s being investigated for. Jacobs is currently serving a prison sentence in Texas for crimes committed in Oregon.

The judge ruled the defense can ask Jacobs what years her previous criminal acts occurred, but cannot ask questions about specific acts she committed. They can also ask about her bias and if her testimony in this case will assist her negotiation.

The defense will also be allowed to call witnesses with knowledge of Jacobs’ dishonest reputation.

Ramras said what the prosecution can ask Jacobs will depend on what Crampton Brophy says in her testimony. If Crampton Brophy says she does not remember seeing Brophy killed or wasn’t there, but Jacobs says Crampton Brophy told her otherwise, then her testimony will be allowed.

Editor’s Note: This recap of Crampton Brophy’s testimony covers statements that were made in trial up until 2 p.m. on May 16, 2022.