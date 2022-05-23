PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 25 days of witnesses testifying for the prosecution and defense, closing arguments are about to begin in the Nancy Brophy murder trial.

The trial of the 71-year-old romance novelist has attracted national attention. She is accused of killing her husband, chef Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in a tight, 6-minute window on the morning of June 2, 2018.

She has been in jail since she was arrested about 3 months later.

Prosecutors maintain Nancy wanted to kill Dan because she wanted to collect about $1.5 million from 10 separate life insurance policies. The defense maintained the Brophys finances weren’t dire and there was no need for her to kill Dan for the money.

On Friday, the defense finally rested its case after a flurry of witnesses who talked about her character and her finances. But it was Nancy Brophy’s own testimony — 12 hours over 2 days — that will likely play the biggest role in what the jury decides.

The story she told under oath was much different from what she allegedly told detectives on the day her husband was killed.

During cross-examination in her murder trial, Nancy Brophy points to a chart presented by the prosecution about where she parked on the day of Daniel Brophy’s murder, May 17, 2022 (KOIN)

Cross-examination by Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Shawn Overstreet focused on the gun she bought, the books she wrote, the insurance policies she and Dan had. But when it came to the events of that day, Brophy said she had a “memory hole” from the trauma.

Both prosecutors and the defense will provide their closing arguments to the jury. Then Judge Christopher Ramras will provide the jury with detailed instructions before their deliberations begin.

