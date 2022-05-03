PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Delayed twice because of COVID, the murder trial of Nancy Brophy is once again scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

The trial was scheduled to resume Monday with the beginning of her defense, but early Monday morning the courts said it was delayed due to COVID.

The trial, which will be livestreamed on KOIN.com, is expected to resume as the defense begins its presentation. Multnomah Court Judge Christopher Ramras presides over the trial.

Portland-based romance novelist Nancy Brophy is accused of killing her husband chef Daniel Brophy at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018. She was arrested for Daniel’s murder in September 2018, and her trial began on April 4.

The prosecution rested its case April 21 after 3 weeks of testimony from students, investigators, insurance analysts, friends, neighbors, detectives and criminologists. The trial was expected to resume on April 27.

But a confirmed positive test for COVID prompted a longer delay.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.