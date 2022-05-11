PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nancy Brophy’s mental health was front-and-center Tuesday during her murder trial as her defense team brought a psychologist to testify about what she found during an examination.

Nancy, 71, is on trial for allegedly killing her husband, chef Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018. The trial is in its 5th week in the courtroom of Judge Christopher Ramras. Testimony is expected to resume at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Most of Tuesday’s testimony was occupied by Patricia Warford, a psychologist who performed evaluations on Nancy, reviewed police reports, looked at text message exchanges between Nancy and Daniel, and read statements from family members and friends to determine Nancy’s mental state and the health of the couple’s relationship.

She said the Brophys did not have an abusive relationship, but that Nancy consciously distorted her answers during one evaluation.

