PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nancy Brophy spent about 12 hours on the witness stand testifying in her own defense during the 6th week of her murder trial in Multnomah County.

When she wrapped up her testimony shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, the story the 71-year-old romance novelist told in court was much different from what she allegedly told detectives on June 2, 2018, the day her husband, Daniel Brophy, was found shot to death at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

Cross-examination by Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Shawn Overstreet focused on the gun she bought, the books she wrote, the insurance policies she and Dan had. But when it came to the events of that day, Brophy said she had a “memory hole” from the trauma.

She also said her statements about what happened that morning are “based upon putting stuff back together, not based upon actual memory.”

Following her testimony, her defense attorneys called a few other witnesses to address some of the other aspects of her case.

Judge Christopher Ramras adjourned the proceedings until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

