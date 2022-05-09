PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first week of defense testimony in the Nancy Brophy murder trial brought forensic accountants and economists to the stand, along with friends, relatives and others who shared what they saw in the period before she allegedly shot her husband, Daniel Brophy, to death in the kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

The trial is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Monday and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com. Multnomah County Judge Christopher Ramras presides.

Over the course of 3 days last week, the defense called landscapers, acquaintances, financial investigators and relatives to provide a different side of the Brophys’ relationship. They tesitified nothing seemed out of place or tense between Nancy and Daniel, and their finances weren’t terribly worrisome.

Employees at a nearby BMW dealership testified about homeless people they saw around OCI, although they also said the homeless very rarely caused any significant trouble.

Nancy’s niece Susan Estrada testified she never saw anything that looked like a gun or gun parts around the home and did not see a ghost gun build kit when she helped Nancy bring items to a storage unit after Daniel died.

Nancy Crampton Brophy sits next to her defense attorneys at her murder trial on May 5, 2022. Nancy is accused of killing her husband, Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018. (KOIN)

However, the prosecution presented her with a transcript of an interview Estrada had with a Portland Police Bureau detective in 2019; in the conversation, Estrada said Nancy told her she had bought a gun.

Estrada said she doesn’t remember telling the detective that.

Nancy Brophy is expected to take the stand in her own defense. But she will likely be one of the last witnesses the defense calls to the stand.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.