PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A steady stream of character witnesses took the stand in the Nancy Brophy murder trial Monday as the defense continues to present their case.

Nancy Brophy, 71, is on trial for allegedly killing her husband, Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute nearly 4 years ago. He was 63 at the time of his death.

Testimony is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the courtroom of Multnomah County Judge Christopher Ramras.

On Monday, witnesses testified Nancy was a loving and caring wife who seemed numb after Daniel’s murder. One witness said Nancy only complained Daniel was messier than she was but it never seemed like something Nancy was considering ending her marriage over.

More testimony swirled around the life insurance policies the Brophys had.

