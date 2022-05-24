PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It is possible jury deliberations will begin sometime Tuesday in the murder trial of Nancy Brophy following rebuttal arguments when court begins at 9 a.m.

On Monday, Multnomah County Deputy DA Shawn Overstreet told the jury Nancy Brophy methodically planned the killing of her husband, Daniel Brophy, over months, then put her plan into action on the morning of Saturday, June 2, 2018. The motive was more than money, he said. It was about a lifestyle Nancy wanted and Dan couldn’t provide.

Defense attorney Kristen Winemiller laid out her closing arguments for nearly 2 hours. She tried to swat away some of the key facets of the prosecution’s case, calling it a “speculative theory about how the facts might fit together.” She implored the jury to remember that when they deliberate, the standard of proof to find Nancy Brophy guilty is “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Winemiller said the prosecution did not meet that standard.

Prosecutors get a chance to rebut those defense claims, and Overstreet said the rebuttal would likely not last long.

That’s when Judge Christopher Ramras, who delivered jury instructions before closing arguments began, will give the jury — 12 people plus 4 alternates — their final instructions.

They will then decide whether Nancy Brophy, who will soon be 72, is guilty or not guilty of one count of murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence.

