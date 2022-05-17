PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 7 hours on Monday, Nancy Brophy testified in her own defense, denying that she killed her husband, Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018.

Most of the time she faced questions from her defense attorneys who peppered her with questions about their marriage, their financial situation, her research process as a writer and what prompted her to buy a gun.

But the last 45 minutes of the day, the 71-year-old faced questions from the prosecution who began zeroing in on her insurance policies and what she told police about them.

She is expected to resume testifying when court resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday with Judge Christopher Ramras presiding. The trial, which began April 4, will once again be live streamed on KOIN.com. Tuesday is the 21st day of the trial.

Over the course of questioning by her attorneys, Nancy Brophy became emotional at times during her testimony but was very calm and relaxed on the stand for the most part, even laughing at times.

