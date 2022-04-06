Nancy Brophy accused of killing her husband at the Oregon Culinary Institute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The third day of testimony in the murder trial of Nancy Brophy is expected to begin around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. It will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Brophy, 71, is accused of killing her husband, Chef Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018.

On Tuesday, a number of witnesses testified about the events of that day. These are the 6 takeaways:

Students said it was unusual to find their entrance locked when they arrived

Once inside, a student found Daniel Brophy’s body and began doing CPR

Initially the students believed he had a medical event

Paramedics arrived and noticed a “scratch” on Brophy’s chest

Bullet shell casings were found in the kitchen near the body

Shell casings were later tested for fingerprints

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this trial.