Prosecution continues to make their case in death of Daniel Brophy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a day of testimony by police detectives, the murder trial of Nancy Brophy is expected to resume around 9 a.m. Wednesday in Multnomah County.

The trial will be livestreamed on KOIN.com. Judge Christopher Ramras is presiding.

The 71-year-old romance novelist is accused of killing her husband, Daniel Brophy, early on June 2, 2018 at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland.

Prosecutors continued making their case that Nancy Brophy shot her husband once in the back and once in the chest that Saturday morning in the minutes between when he unlocked the door at OCI and when the students began arriving.

Investigators on Tuesday detailed what they learned when they found surveillance video apparently showing her Toyota minivan, the way a gun the Brophys owned was stored and what cell phone records showed.

Kelsey Guay, a Portland Police Bureau analyst, testifies in the murder trial of Nancy Crampton Brophy on April 12, 2022. Crampton Brophy is accused of murdering her husband Daniel Brophy at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018. (KOIN)

PPB Investigative Analyst Kelsey Guay explains the cell phone tower locations and information received examining the cell phones of Nancy and Daniel Brophy, April 12, 2022 (KOIN)

TriMet Surveillance video from the Goose Hollow Transit Station shows a minivan resembling Nancy Crampton Brophy’s near the crime scene at around the time investigators believe Daniel Brophy was murdered. (KOIN)

Detective Rico Beniga testifies in the murder trial of Nancy Crampton Brophy on April 12, 2022. Crampton Brophy is accused of murdering her husband Daniel Brophy at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018. (KOIN)

This photograph taken by Portland Police Bureau Detective Rico Beniga shows Daniel and Nancy Brophy’s handgun on June 2, 2018, the day Daniel was murdered. The photo shows that the slide and barrel is not seated on the gun properly. (KOIN)

This photo taken by Portland Police Bureau Detective Rico Beniga shows Daniel and Nancy Brophy’s handgun on June 2, 2018, the day Daniel was murdered. The photo shows a zip tie around the slide and barrel. Nancy said this proves it was never fired. (KOIN)

A prosecutor asked Detective Anthony Merrill if any of the leads detectives received ever led them away from Crampton Brophy as a suspect, He said they did not.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this trial.