PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a day of testimony by police detectives, the murder trial of Nancy Brophy is expected to resume around 9 a.m. Wednesday in Multnomah County.
Judge Christopher Ramras is presiding.
The 71-year-old romance novelist is accused of killing her husband, Daniel Brophy, early on June 2, 2018 at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland.
Murder trial of Nancy Brophy
Prosecutors continued making their case that Nancy Brophy shot her husband once in the back and once in the chest that Saturday morning in the minutes between when he unlocked the door at OCI and when the students began arriving.
Investigators on Tuesday detailed what they learned when they found surveillance video apparently showing her Toyota minivan, the way a gun the Brophys owned was stored and what cell phone records showed.
A prosecutor asked Detective Anthony Merrill if any of the leads detectives received ever led them away from Crampton Brophy as a suspect, He said they did not.
