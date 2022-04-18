PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For each day of her murder trial, Nancy Crampton Brophy has sat at the end of the defense table, just a few feet away from witnesses testifying for the prosecution as they make the case she killed Daniel Brophy at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018.

Nancy Brophy, right, sits with her defense attorneys during her murder trial, April 14, 2022 (KOIN)

She will likely continue sitting there as the trial in the Multnomah County courtroom of Judge Christopher Ramras begins its third week. The prosecution is still calling witnesses as they try to lay out for the jury the events surrounding the death of the 63-year-old chef.

Nancy Brophy, 71, is expected to testify in her own defense. But it’s not clear when the prosecution will rest their case.

The trial is expected to resume Monday morning.

The trial was not in session last Friday. But on Thursday, her stepson Nathaniel Stillwater testified she did not take his calls nor reach out after his father was killed.

