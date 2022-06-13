PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nancy Brophy, convicted May 25 for killing her husband at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018, will be sentenced for second-degree murder on Monday.

Judge Christopher Ramras, who presided over the trial, will impose sentencing on the romance novelist who once wrote a blog titled, “How to Murder Your Husband.” (That blog was not allowed into evidence during the trial.)

The sentencing will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to include impact statements from Daniel Brophy’s family along with the possibility that Nancy Brophy will make a statement before the sentence is imposed.

Brophy, 71, took the stand in her own defense during the trial that lasted about 7 weeks. Though her defense attorneys laid out the case that the prosecution only had circumstantial evidence to tie her to the killing, the jury found that evidence connected her to the murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

A key part of the trial was the gun Nancy Brophy owned.

Investigators say they never found the slide and barrel or gun that fired the two bullets that went through Daniel Brophy’s heart. Two casings were found near his body, but the slide and barrel from the handgun and ghost gun build kit found in Crampton Brophy’s possession did not leave markings on casings that matched those found at the scene.

However, Crampton Brophy admitted during the trial that she had purchased another slide and barrel. She said this gun part was for research and that it must have gone missing while people moved her belongings out of her house while she was in jail.

In their opening statement and closing arguments, prosecutors speculated that Crampton Brophy used a spare slide and barrel on another gun frame she possessed to commit the murder, then disposed of the slide and barrel to avoid it being found and used for evidence.

Detectives collected an assembled Glock 19 handgun and a Glock 17 ghost gun build kit from Crampton Brophy. They determined Brophy was killed by some sort of a Glock handgun.

After deliberating for about a day-and-a-half, the jury unanimously agreed Nancy Brophy was guilty of the sole count she faced.

Daniel Brophy was killed June 2, 2018. Nancy Brophy was arrested in September 2018 and has been in jail ever since.

