The trial began April 4 and is now in its 4th week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nancy Brophy’s defense team will continue to call witnesses to the stand on Day 14 of her murder trial for allegedly killing her husband at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018.

Testimony is expected to resume at 9 a.m. in the Multnomah County courtroom of Judge Christopher Ramras. The trial will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

The defense called 4 witnesses to the stand on Tuesday, their first day calling witnesses, to elicit testimony from landscapers, a trauma worker and a forensic accountant.

The prosecution argued that part of her motive in the murder was to claim the funds she’d receive from her husband’s life insurance and escape the financial ruin and potential foreclosure that loomed in her future.

However, witness Tiffany Couch testified Tuesday that at the time of Daniel’s death, the Brophys’ financial picture was improving.

Judge Ramras will need to rule on whether the prosecution can call another prisoner who met Nancy in jail. The other prisoner told detectives Nancy was “this far away when the shooting happened,” indicating a distance with stretched arms. The defense said they would take issue with this witness if the prosecution tries to call her to the stand as a rebuttal witness.

