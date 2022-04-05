Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, accused of shooting her husband at the Oregon Culinary Institute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prosecution witnesses will continue to take the stand Tuesday in the murder trial of Nancy Brophy, accused of killing her chef husband, Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018.

The trial got underway Monday with opening statements and some witnesses. Judge Christopher Ramras is presiding in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

The trial is once again expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com

Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband in September 2018. She’s remained behind bars since then.

The key points that came out of the first day of the trial:

Nancy Brophy’s 2011 blog “How to murder your husband” was excluded from evidence

The financial challenges faced by the Brophys

The multiple gun purchases made by Nancy Brophy

The life insurance purchases made by the Brophys over the years

The state of their marriage

The first witnesses — the OCI student who called 911 and a weekend instructor at OCI

