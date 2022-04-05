PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prosecution witnesses will continue to take the stand Tuesday in the murder trial of Nancy Brophy, accused of killing her chef husband, Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018.
The trial got underway Monday with opening statements and some witnesses. Judge Christopher Ramras is presiding in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
The trial is once again expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com
Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband in September 2018. She’s remained behind bars since then.
The key points that came out of the first day of the trial:
- Nancy Brophy’s 2011 blog “How to murder your husband” was excluded from evidence
- The financial challenges faced by the Brophys
- The multiple gun purchases made by Nancy Brophy
- The life insurance purchases made by the Brophys over the years
- The state of their marriage
- The first witnesses — the OCI student who called 911 and a weekend instructor at OCI
KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com will continue to follow this trial.