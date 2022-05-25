PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nancy Crampton Brophy, the Oregon romance novelist, was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her husband.

The jury returned its verdict at around 11:10 a.m. and the decision was announced at around 12:10 a.m.

The jury found Crampton Brophy guilty of second-degree murder.

The jury began deliberating Tuesday morning after the prosecution finished its final rebuttal arguments.

Chef Daniel Brophy was found dead inside a kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018. His wife, Crampton Brophy was arrested on September 5, 2018. She’s been in jail since then.

Brophy was a beloved chef and instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute. Several of his former students and colleagues testified during the trial to say how knowledgeable he was in his field and what a great instructor and mentor he was.