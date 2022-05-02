Prosecution laid out its case over 12 days of testimony

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following an unexpected week-long delay because of COVID, the murder trial of Nancy Brophy is once again postponed until Tuesday.

The trial was scheduled to resume Monday with the beginning of her defense, but early Monday morning the courts said it was delayed due to COVID.

Portland-based romance novelist Nancy Brophy is accused of killing her husband chef Daniel Brophy at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018. She was arrested for Daniel’s murder in September 2018, and her trial began on April 4.

The prosecution rested its case April 21 after 3 weeks of testimony from students, investigators, insurance analysts, friends, neighbors, detectives and criminologists. The trial was expected to resume on April 27.

But a confirmed positive test for COVID prompted a longer delay.

The trial is now tentatively planned to resume on Tuesday.