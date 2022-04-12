PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detective Anthony Merrill, the lead investigator at the crime scene where Daniel Brophy was shot to death in 2018, testified again for the prosecution in the murder trial of Nancy Brophy on Monday.

The trial of the 71-year-old romance novelist accused of killing her chef husband in a carefully timed crime is now in its second week in Multnomah County. Testimony is expected to resume in Judge Christopher Ramras’ courtroom around 9 a.m.

KOIN.com will livestream the trial Tuesday and throughout the case.

Merrill testified he was initially at the crime scene for about 10 hours and continued his detailed investigation in the days immediately following the shooting that took the life of 63-year-old Daniel Brophy. Surveillance video from surrounding businesses did provide one surprising find, Merrill said: Nancy Brophy’s gray Toyota minivan in the area in the minutes immediately before and after Daniel Brophy was slain.

And in the moments immediately after learning her husband was dead, Merrill said, “It sounded like she had a lot of details that sometimes somebody wouldn’t have when I notify them” of the death of a family member.

KOIN.com will continue to follow this trial.