PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 5 weeks of straightforward testimony, a twist arrived in the murder trial of Nancy Brophy on Friday regarding a potential witness who met Brophy in jail.

Brophy, 71, has been in jail since being arrested in 2018 for allegedly murdering her husband, chef Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute. The potential witness, Andrea Jacobs, allegedly heard Brophy admit she was just feet away from Daniel when he was shot twice.

Jacobs, though, is currently serving 4 years in federal prison for tax crimes and bank fraud after being sentenced in January 2021.

A full day hearing on whether to allow Jacobs’ testimony was held without the jury. Five witnesses took the stand.

A former US associate district attorney testified Jacobs “has shown herself to be such a prolific and skilled liar,” but also acknowledged that 4 years in prison is a common sentence for similar crimes as Jacobs’.

Judge Christopher Ramras is expected to rule on Monday whether Jacobs can testify.

Defense testimony in the case will resume with the jury present.

The trial will be livestreamed on KOIN.com