PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first day of the murder trial of romance mystery novelist Nancy Brophy started on Monday.

Brophy is accused of murdering her husband at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018

Seven years before the murder she wrote “How to murder your husband” — which was published on a blog. But the judge is not to allowing that as evidence.

The co-hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast break down the trial for a special True Crime Tuesday.