Brown issues order to halt residential evictions during crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown issued Executive Order 20-11 Sunday which places a temporary moratorium on residential evictions for nonpayment across the state.

The move comes less than a week after the City of Portland issued a similar eviction ban as a response to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Through no fault of their own, many Oregonians have lost jobs, closed businesses, and found themselves without a source of income to pay rent and other housing costs during this coronavirus outbreak,” said Governor Brown in the release. “The last thing we need to do during this crisis is turn out more Oregonians struggling to make ends meet from their homes and onto the streets.”

The Governor and the Coronavirus Economic Advisory Council said they are currently exploring options for landlords and property owners affected by lost income.

Continuing Coverage: the Coronavirus

The order is part of the Governor’s coronavirus housing and homelessness strategy, which includes expanding shelter capacity with social distancing measures in place, identifying emergency COVID-19 shelter options for people experiencing homelessness who must be isolated or quarantined, exploring options for rent assistance, seeking expansion of federal eviction moratoriums, and homeowner foreclosure avoidance.

“This is both a moral and a public health imperative,” said Brown in the release. “Keeping people in their homes is the right thing for Oregon families, and for preventing the further spread of COVID-19.”