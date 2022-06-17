PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As many Americans stick to their driving habits despite rising gas prices, experts with AAA say buckle up because there won’t be significant relief anytime soon.

Even with gas prices remaining steadily high, Marie Dodds, a spokesperson with AAA, says summer road trips are still on the calendar for a lot of Americans.

“People have been stuck at home for the last couple years because of the pandemic, so we are seeing this huge amped up demand for travel,” said Dodds. “Folks are eager to get out, take vacations, see loved ones, visit with friends and family.”

Dodds said officials expect a busy road trip summer as air travel is seeing less demand. This is due in part to the price for flights, as well as staffing issues and delays that make flying a hassle.

Further, driving behavior isn’t changing all that much, but Dodds says she thinks an electric car era awaits.

“I think people are considering electric vehicles and hybrids because of the record high gas prices. With electric vehicles, they can make a lot of sense for a lot of consumers,” said Dodds.

She said EV’s will cost more up front, but there are federal rebates, no need to fill up the tank and maintenance costs are lower.

But for those not interested in making the switch to an EV, there’s some other ways to save.

Here are some tips to help save you money on gas: