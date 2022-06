ASTORIA, Ore. (KOIN) — The Buoy Beer Company building in Astoria partially collapsed into the river on Tuesday night just after 6 p.m.

According to Astoria City Manager Brett Estes, there were no injuries and no one was reportedly in the building or the water at the time of the collapse. The restaurant was closed on Tuesday.

City officials are doing a preliminary assessment of the damage before entering the building.

This is a developing story.