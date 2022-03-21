VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested Saturday after fleeing the scene of a burglary before one of the men allegedly fired shots at a Vancouver police vehicle during a car chase.

The robbery took place at Kohl’s (9312 NE 5th Ave.) just after 5:30 p.m. The two suspects, later identified as Joshua T. Young and Rashawn L. Anderson, allgedly fled from the store in a stolen vehicle and drove onto I-5, heading southbound. Officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Vancouver Police Department pursued the vehicle as the two men continued into city limits.

According to a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy, one of the men, who is believed to be Young, fired two rounds at his police vehicle before losing control of the car and crashing into a pole in the area of E 33rd St. and Watson Ave. The deputy was not injured in the shooting.

“(I) started hearing sirens then heard a loud bang and crash, jumped up, opened the door, saw a pickup against the telephone pole. I counted 23 cop cars,” said witness Dave Smith. “It was an absolutely crazy situation.”

Young and Anderson were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding officers. Anderson was additionally charged with first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

It is unclear if there were other people in the car with Young and Anderson.

The shooting, robbery and pursuit are all still under investigation.