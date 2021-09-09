Bus driver shortage forces PPS to cancel bus routes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The shortage of bus drivers to start the year is forcing Portland Public Schools to cancel some bus routes on Thursday.

Nine different routes did not run Thursday morning, and eight are expected to not run in the afternoon.

PPS said it has consolidated some routes, and apologized for the impact.

“Thank you for your patience, grace and understanding as we navigate this national shortage,” the school district said in a tweet.

The routes that are not running either Thursday morning or afternoon are:

Route No. 114 – Cesar/Beach

Route No. 116 – Tubman/Peninsula/Faubion

Route No. 228 – Benson

Route No. 475 – Bridlemile/W. Sylvan/Markham

Route No. 524 – Grant/Vestal

Route No. 547 – Marysville/Vestal

Route No. 563 – Youngson/Tabor/Kellogg

The routes that did not run Thursday morning were Route No. 506 CTC SE and Route No. 511 West Sylvan. The route serving Woodlawn will not run Thursday afternoon.