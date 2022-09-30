PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of smashing several windows in Portland this week is back on the streets after there was no public defender to represent him, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents indicate that the defendant, Tyler Miller, has mental health issues. Surveillance video shows that Tuesday’s smashing spree impacted several businesses.

A local real estate developer, who owns the buildings that Miller allegedly vandalized, says he was shocked to learn that Miller was just let go and pointed out that there is nothing to prevent him from doing this again.

“There are a lot of people saying they’ve had it. If you can’t protect us, why are we living here? If that message doesn’t get loud and clear to every elected politician, the DA, everyone,” said Jordan Schnitzer. “To be let out the next day flabbergasted business owners along this street.”

This is the second catch-and-release incident causing public outrage this week.

Nearly two weeks after the DA’s office elected not to no-complaint a homeless woman who allegedly walked into a home and napped on a stranger’s bed, PPB says they arrested her again, this time for alleged harassment and shoplifting — no-complaint means there are no charges being pursued at this point.

The district attorney no-complained her charges once again and said that the napping incident is under review. The DA also said they have no comment on the most recent case.

Todd Sprague from the Oregon Judicial Department told KOIN 6 News the Public Defense Services Commission and the Office of Public Defense Services are responsible for the public defense system and are continuing to work on hiring more defenders.

“We must have public safety. If people can’t leave their houses with confidence that they can shop, go to businesses, do things, then we really have something wrong with our system,” Schnitzer said.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the governor’s office to see what they’re doing about the lack of public defenders. In Miller’s case, the judge asked him to come back in six weeks and said she hoped to find him an attorney then.