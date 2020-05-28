12 more Goodwill stores to reopen in Oregon

Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette has rehired hundreds of its employees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twelve more Goodwill locations are reopening in Oregon for shopping and donation drop-offs.

Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette said it’s hired more than 500 of its 3,000 employees back in addition to staff already rehired since May 15.

7 Goodwill stores open, accept donations in Oregon

The following Goodwill stores will reopen on Thursday (retail stores open at 10 a.m., the outlet opens at 8 a.m.):

Baseline 775 SW 185th Ave. Aloha, OR 97321

Cedar Hills 12975 SW Westgate Drive, Beaverton, OR 97005

Cornell 16157 NW Cornell Road, Hillsboro, OR 97006

Forest Grove 2903 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Gresham 413 NE Burnside Road, Gresham, OR 97030

Halsey 12250 NE Halsey, Portland, OR 97230

Portland Superstore 1943 SE 6th Ave. Portland, OR 97214

Portland Outlet 1740 SE Ochoco St, Milwaukie OR 97222

Salem Superstore 3535 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem OR 97305

Tigard 13920 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard OR 97223

These stores will reopen on Friday at 10 a.m.:

South Salem 1125 Crowley Ave. SE, Salem OR

Corvallis store 1325 NW 9th street, Corvallis, OR 97330.

The company said all donations will be sanitized and quarantined before being made available to shoppers.

Visitors should come prepared with face coverings. Staff members will limit how many people can be inside each store at any given time and high-touch areas will be cleaned every hour.

Shoppers won’t be able to use dressing rooms or drinking fountains for the time being.

People dropping off donations are asked to separate their items into these categories: