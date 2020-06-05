After store looted, Foot Traffic co-owner’s letter calls for BLM support

Foot Traffic has seen looting in the George Floyd protests in Portland, but its co-owner says the company stands by the Black Lives Matter movement. (Credit: Sean Rivers, Foot Traffic)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owners of a Portland shoe store company say they still stand by the Black Lives Matter movement despite their downtown storefront being broken into amid protests.

In an email to customers on Thursday, Foot Traffic co-owner Sean Rivers said that despite the experience of having their store on SW Taylor “being broken into, looted, and damaged three straight nights,” the true injustice remains the “ingrained prejudice and racism in our country.”

“No matter what happened to our downtown store and no matter how personal and damaging the looting and destruction is to our store and our community, NOTHING should distract us from what our focus should be on,” Rivers wrote. “We need reform. We need change. And we need it now.”

Dozens of businesses and storefront have been broken into amid the protests in downtown Portland, which saw a full riot transpire late Friday night after a few protesters tried to set fire to the Multnomah County Justice Center.

However, most of the demonstrations in Portland protesting the killing of George Floyd and other acts of police brutality and racial injustice have been peaceful, which Rivers made sure to point out to his customers, calling those who caused the damage “distracting and antithetical to what 99% of people protesting are looking to do.”