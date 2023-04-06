PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many have noticed a recent shift with businesses prompting customers to add a tip at the end of their transactions. But experts say Americans are actually tipping less.

Experts say people are tipping less in part because of inflation, but also because patrons are overwhelmed with the number of places that give them the option to tip, leading people to be less generous.

“I feel like bigger corporations should do better for their employees rather than having the community, or anyone that lives in the area, anyone who visits their corporation to tip them,” said Jaden Reitzell, who works at Lottie’s coffee stand in Gresham

For people who work for small businesses, tips go a long way and can make the difference between a full tank of gas or not.

“Tips are very important. Even that little extra can push it to where you have a little extra for gas, a little extra for food, and you’re not struggling at the end of the month for rent,” said Jonathan Hall, assistant manager at Grand Central Bakery.

According to Bloomberg, this is what various industries say is typical when it comes to tipping:

Cleaners: 20%

Hair stylists, barbers and aestheticians: 25%.

Private pilots and crew: 20% to 30%

Waitstaff and bartenders: 20% of the pre-tax total

Both Reitzel and Hall, however, say they don’t want anyone to feel discouraged from going out and treating themselves just because they might not have a lot of extra money to tip.