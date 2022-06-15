Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
68°
Portland
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Waterfront Blues Festival
Pride Month
Coronavirus
Eye on NW Politics
Is Portland Over?
Oregon
Washington
Special Reports
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
National
Washington DC
Entertainment
Mainstream Weedia
Your Local Election Headquarters
Positive Vibes
Where We Live
Northwest Grown
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
All outdoor burning currently banned in The Dalles
Bird flu concerns close Oregon Coast Aquarium’s aviary
What does the interest rate hike mean for you?
Dolly Parton gives $1M to pediatric research
Newsletters
Weather
Closings and Delays
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Oregon and Washington Weather Webcams
Eye on Climate
Earthquakes
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
AM Extra
Move it Monday
Mayor Monday
Tech Tuesday
Wallet Wednesday
Foodie Friday
Sports
High School Spotlight
Everyday Northwest
Community
Northwest Lifestyle Sponsor
Giving
Portland’s Remarkable Women 2022
Contests
Choose Local
Eye on the Northwest
CWhat’s
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Local Events
About Us
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 News Mobile Apps
Newsletters
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN, KRCW EEO Public File Report
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Business
This is how a higher Fed rate could affect your finances
Top AP Business Headlines
FAA says future planes will need to reduce carbon …
EXPLAINER: Just how high is the risk of another recession?
High court rules against government on drug reimbursement
Turkey’s leader changes mind again on new name for …
Independent booksellers grew in number, diversity …
Bulgarian opposition calls for no-confidence vote
More AP Business
Ryanair drops Afrikaans test that angered South Africans
Russia again cuts natural gas exports thru European …
US report: Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
EPA: ‘Forever chemicals’ pose risk even at very low …
Retail sales in May slip 0.3% amid surging inflation
Ikea to sell inventory, find new owners of Russia …
Germany to provide troops for EU military mission …
Trending Stories
Newberg School Board members resign, cite controversy
Multiple earthquakes rumble off Oregon Coast
Buoy Beer Co. building collapses into river
CDC: These Oregon counties should start wearing masks
Brewery building collapse ‘devastating’ for community