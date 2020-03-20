Area gun stores see explosion in business

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With businesses facing temporary or potential permanent closures across the country amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people may be asking themselves what options are out there in terms of receiving unemployment insurance (U.I.) benefits if they get laid off.

The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday it wants to set aside $500 billion for direct payments to Americans as soon as next month as part of a stimulus package to curb the economic fallout the virus may cause. Another bill that would provide sick leave to workers impacted by the virus also passed both houses of Congress and now awaits President Donald Trump's signature. Even so, some may experience a permanent or prolonged job loss due to the outbreak and wish to sign up for state benefits for unemployment.