Beaverton COVID-19 grants help struggling businesses

472 businesses have received more than $4 million in emergency grants so far

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As some businesses struggle to get through the pandemic, the city of Beaverton announced new pandemic recovery grants for local businesses.

The Beaverton Business Recovery program provides relief and recovery funding to small businesses whose income is still negatively impacted by COVID-19. According to the city, this grant round will offer funding between $2,000 to $10,000 to each eligible and selected recipient.

The total budget for the grant round is $1.875 million, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“With the pandemic, we just never know what’s next,” said Beaverton’s Economic Development Manager Michael Williams. “We’re just trying to provide enough money that can keep the businesses going. We’ve been real successful.”

Beaverton’s website says the city launched the first round of grants in March of 2020 to provide rental assistance to impacted businesses. To date, 472 businesses have received $4,333,453.15 in emergency grants, which do not need to be paid back.

The grants have supported small storefront businesses most impacted by COVID-19, such as restaurants, retailers, indoor fitness and personal care businesses, said city officials. A significant portion of the grantees – about 66% — are business owners of color and 50% of these grants have gone to businesses owned by women.

“It reflects the diversity in our Main Street businesses in Beaverton,” noted Williams.

More than a third of the grantees self-identified as Asian or Asian American and about 10% identified as “Latino/a/x.”

The city also had a separate funding round to help vendors from the Beaverton Night Market. The market is described by the city as an intercultural space that mimics international night markets.

A total of $48,484.80 was provided as grants to small businesses.

“A lot of the night market vendors were vendors that lived outside of Beaverton — most of them close by Washington County and the region. But the night market has done so much for Beaverton and has really put Beaverton on the map, that we felt that we needed to make a commitment to those vendors,” explained Williams.

As for the new round of funds, grants may be used to help businesses pay for expenses such as rent, utilities, inventory or personnel. Businesses must be located within Beaverton city limits and have 25 employees or less, according to the city.

The applications are available now until Friday, Feb. 4 at 5:00 pm.