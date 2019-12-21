Bend contractor fined $15K after worker falls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Bend construction company has been fined more than $15,000 for failing to protect workers from fall hazards after one person fell and suffered a spinal injury at a site in Gresham, according to the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.

Oregon OHSA opened an investigation into SGS Development LLC after an employee walked down a staircase at a Gresham construction site and the temporary structure collapsed. The individual fell 18 feet onto a concrete floor. They suffered multiple injuries, including back, leg, and body fractures, a spinal injury, and loss of consciousness.

The landing where the staircase collapsed from. (Oregon Dept. of Consumer and Business Services)

The investigation, launched in June after the worker fell, cited the development company for 3 job safety violations, according to the ODCBS. Two of those citations were repeat offenses which included failing to ensure the structural integrity of the temporary staircase employees used at work.

“The requirements to protect workers from falls are clear, as are the measures employers can take to identify and effectively address such hazards,” said Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood. “As this case demonstrates, the consequences of choosing otherwise are all too real.”

According to OHSA rules, penalties compound when an employer commits repeat offenses. The citation against SGS Development fined the company a total of $15,625.