Boarded-up store now ‘a place of healing’ with George Floyd mural

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A downtown Portland business that had its windows broken during the civil unrest decided to turn its boarded-up space into a place for healing.

That’s when the owners of underU4men asked a local artist to paint a mural dedicated to George Floyd. The store wanted to show its support for the Black Lives Matter movement in a way that could bring healing to the community.

“To be able to do the George Floyd mural, it becomes a place of healing,” said artist Sean Paul Lambert. “And I think that’s what a lot of these, not only in Portland but also throughout the country, have become for people.”

Lambert said he found it fitting to paint on the side of a gay-owned business. It harked back to the struggles the LGBTQ community has faced with police brutality and the fight for equality.

The store’s owner, Steven Lien, also shared his thoughts on underU4men’s website in a statement that read, in part:

“To bring the brightness to our boarded-up store I commissioned a mural by Sean Lambert. @lambskins. Its intent is to make those walking by think, to find in their own heart the meanings of the symbols. It’s an expression of a white artist and a white cis gen gay male shop owner trying to add our voice and to say that we get it and we will work for change. It takes all voices, the black community needs our help, please raise yours.”