Business is brisk at Portland’s Annie Bloom’s bookstore

Bobby Tichenor, center in the purple sweater, is the founder and owner of Annie Bloom’s Books. She’s working from home these days. This photo was taken October 28, 2018 at the 40th Anniversary of her store’s opening. (PMG/Portland Tribune)

Annie Bloom's Books keeps adapting to circumstances as loyal customers come through for the store

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Annie Bloom’s Books, a presence in Multnomah Village since 1978, is a busy place these days.

No one who works there has been laid off because there’s plenty of work to be done. You can call the store at 503-246-0053 between noon and 4 p.m. to order a book or books, or you can go online at any time at www.annieblooms.com.

Front window of Annie Bloom’s Books at 7834 SW Capitol Highway (PMG/Portland Tribune)

As of Sunday, April 5, Annie Bloom’s will no longer offer curbside pickup for orders placed by phone or online. A notice on the website reads: Beginning Sunday 4/5/2020, we will be offering two options for book ordering going forward: shipping and complimentary delivery (within approx. a 3-mile radius).

Our final day for curbside pick-up will be Saturday 4/4/2020, 12-4pm.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve had to constantly revise our way of conducting business, from managing customer browsing then closing the store, to repositioning work stations in order to maintain safe social distancing. Who knows what tomorrow might bring?” said Michael Keefe, publicist and events coordinator at Annie Bloom’s.

“Our customers are amazing. We’ve been blown away by their support, both in terms of the number of books they’re ordering from us and the wonderful messages of gratitude and encouragement,” he wrote in an email.

The SW Community Connection had a few questions for Keefe about doing business during a crisis.

SWCC: Any trends in the type of books people are ordering?

Annie Bloom’s Books has been in business in Multnomah Village since 1978. There have been no lay offs due to the COVID-19 crisis. (PMG Photo: Bill Gallagher)

Keefe: Our book buyer, Will Peters, has noticed that adults are buying a higher proportion of major new releases, such as Hilary Mantel’s “The Mirror & the Light” and Erik Larson’s “The Splendid and the Vile,” than they typically might. Is that because readers are currently less likely to gamble on a less familiar author? Or, if they had the opportunity to browse in the shop, would they have picked out a previously unknown title from our Staff Favorites table? Hard to tell. In either case, we’re just happy that people are reading whatever will best get them through these difficult times.

SWCC: I like to think of Annie Blooms as Portland’s second-best-known independent book store. Did you go through what Powell’s did, laying people off then bringing them back to handle online orders?

Keefe: No one has been laid off from Annie Bloom’s. In mid-March, several staff members elected to shelter in place, including store owner Bobby Tichenor. Fortunately, we’ve been able to give more hours to staff members who’d previously been working part-time or fill-in while they attended school or worked other jobs. Typically, we have upwards of 20 people on staff. Right now, we have maybe half that many who are working at the store, a couple of staff members (myself included) who are working from home, and others who are on leave.

SWCC: Any shortages reported by your suppliers because of a surge in demand? Are readers reading more?

Keefe: We have noticed minor delays in receiving shipments from Ingram, the country’s last remaining large-scale wholesaler. Not surprisingly, publishers such as Workman, who print a lot of the most popular workbooks, appear to be having a hard time keeping up with the sudden demand for homeschooling materials. As to whether readers are reading more, it’s hard to gauge. They’re definitely buying lots of books from us, especially for their kids.

SWCC: Are there plans to increase the number of virtual author readings like the one Steven Mayfield, author of “Treasure of the Blue Whale,” is doing tonight at 7 p.m.? (Information at the Annie Bloom’s Books Facebook events page.)

Keefe: We do hope to be able to accommodate more live-stream readings in the coming months. Most likely, these would focus on local authors. It’s a very hard time for anyone in the creative arts, and, as always, we’d love to help connect authors to readers.

Annie Bloom’s Books in Multnomah Village sees strong support from longtime fans, despite the impact of the coronavirus and quarantine. (PMG/Photo: Dana Haynes)

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner