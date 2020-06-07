Business leaders of color launch Portland Cleanup Project

The effort is looking for volunteers and donations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Businesses owned by people of color in the Portland metro area rallied together on Saturday to “be a voice for positive change.”

The group gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square Saturday afternoon to launch the Portland Cleanup Project. Business leaders of color spoke their truth at the rally followed by the announcement of a series of clean up projects for local businesses that were damaged by vandals.

“What we’re doing is we’re coming together as entrepreneurs, as community leaders in the Black and brown community to be able to lift those folks back up, and we’re inviting the entire city to be part of that,” said Ozzie Gonzales with the cleanup project.

The Portland Cleanup Project idea was credited to the owner of a local landscape company, Edward Simpson, who reached out to business leaders to organize action.

At the Be The Voice For Positive Change event, volunteers signed up for future cleanup events as well as made donations for supplies through the Jardin Portland Foundation. Those interested in following along or participating in the project can search the hashtag #2020seepdxclean.