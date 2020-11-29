Business owners urge local focus for Small Business Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — November 28 marks Small Business Saturday, one of the largest shopping Holidays in the U.S. This year, Portland business owners say it will take a lot more than just one day of support to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

KOIN 6 News spoke to several people who told us they’ve made a commitment to support local businesses this year because of everything that’s going on.

Small businesses owners Day Bibb and Keyunna Baker told KOIN 6 News how they are adapting to doing business in 2020, saying restricting how many people are in the store is one obvious hurdle. For that reason, ramping up online sales and social media is “super important,” they said, along with email lists and putting oneself out there online as much as possible.

To help bring local businesses together in support of one another and bring in customers through hosting events, Bibb and Baker started PDX Black Collective.

One shopper said she made it a point to tell her family to shop local for her gifts this year.

“This year specifically, I actually made a request to my family that all of my gifts come from Portland or maybe Oregon local companies,” Ashley said.

Another shopper shared her experience: “We actually have a group message of a bunch of girlfriends who send a list of their favorite local businesses that we’re trying to support.”

To stay in touch with upcoming events supporting local businesses, visit the website Shop Small PDX.