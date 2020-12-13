Coffee company gives out free cups of joe to stir up business

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A downtown Portland coffee shop handed out free cups of joe all day long Saturday in a partnership with Portland Business Alliance to stir up business.

40 LBS Coffee Bar manager John Cummings told KOIN 6 News it was an effort to draw some foot traffic to local businesses that are really struggling right now.

“We’ve been really happy seeing all of our lovely customers and a lot of new faces as well today,” Cummings said. “It’s been pretty successful and it’s something I kind of hope we can do again in the future- and not just us but some other businesses, too.”

Cummings said the best way to support a local business this year is through gift cards since you don’t necessarily have to visit the store in person.