Day parking fee increase aims to protect shoppers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Monday, the cost to park all day in city-owned SmartPark garages went up by $2.

Portland’s Bureau of Transportation said the reason for the price increase is to turnover spots at the parking garages so that holiday shoppers have an easier time finding spots.

“The mission of our SmartPark garages is to support retail,” said John Brady of PBOT. “It’s really for people who are coming down just for a couple of hours, who need a parking space to visit a store, a cultural center, a museum or something like that.”

Hourly rates to the parking garages did not change. The most expensive garage is the one at Southwest Jefferson and 1st Avenue—it costs $20 a day.