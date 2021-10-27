DOJ alleges Kaiser Permanente defrauded Medicare of $1B

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a complaint against Kaiser Permanente for fraud.

The complaint, obtained by KOIN 6 News, claims members of Kaiser’s healthcare consortium defrauded Medicare through false claims to the tune of roughly $1 billion.

The complaint states Kaiser “knowingly submitted or caused to be submitted fraudulent diagnosis codes.” It also alleges Kaiser pressured physicians to add diagnoses through “addenda,” even when the condition did not require or affect a patient’s care.