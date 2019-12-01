Dollars stay local with Small Business Saturday

Saturday was the 10th year of the event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After Black Friday took the headlines for holiday shoppers, the following day marked “Small Business Saturday.”

Now in its 10th year, the day promotes shopping at locally-owned stores to help the local economy grow. That included the large number of small stores and businesses across the Portland area.

“I feel like people in Portland are super aware of supporting small businesses, and they know that if they want them around [to] sustain our neighborhoods, it’s just something support,” said Jennifer Green, owner of Green Bean Books. “Every time someone buys a book, I feel like they’re saying, ‘Yay, we want you here!’ So, it feels good.”

The Division Clinton Business Association also held its annual “Bright Lights, Warm Hearts” promotion, which kicked off this weekend. It will run throughout the month of December, with special events that raise money for local non-profits.