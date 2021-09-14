Dutch Bros to begin trading stock Wednesday

The price for the initial public offering stock will be $23 per share

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Grants Pass-based coffee company Dutch Bros has some exciting news brewing: it’s going public.

Dutch Bros, which has been steadily increasing its number of coffee stands throughout Oregon and around the Western United States, will begin its initial public offering of more than 21 million shares on Wednesday.

This means anybody can purchase stock in the company.

Dutch Bros announced Tuesday afternoon that the initial price will be $23 per share. This is higher than the originally estimated price per share, which was $18-$20.

The initial public offering company stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BROS” on Wednesday and is expected to close on Friday.

“It’s exciting to have a good-sized IPO happening for an Oregon company because we don’t have that many here,” said Daniel Rogers, associate professor of finance at Portland State University.

Rogers says anyone should be able to purchase stock through any kind of brokerage account, for example through companies like Robin Hood, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab.

He says there could be some advantage to purchasing the stock at the time the stock market opens, 6:30 a.m. PT. He said if there’s a lot of excitement around the company, the price of the stock could climb higher throughout the day.

“Sometimes the first day of trading is very unusually active and sometimes the price will, we say, ‘pop’ on that first day. And so, it’ll be really interesting to see,” Rogers said.

Rogers says where the price goes after the first day depends on how the overall stock market is doing. He says right now, the stock market is close to all-time highs. He says there’s always the risk that if the stock market becomes weaker, the price of Dutch Bros stock could drop.

When it comes to investing in a business, Rogers recommends people look at its potential to grow. He says Dutch Bros will be required to file an S-1 report quarterly with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and investors can use those reports to keep tabs on the company.