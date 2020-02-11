Educational sessions set for workers laid off by Precision Castparts

Two educational sessions have been scheduled for employees recently laid off from PCC Structurals Inc., the subsidiary of Precision Castparts with a large factory on the Milwaukie/Southeast Portland border, according to the Portland Tribune.

Precision Castparts is one of the state’s largest companies and makes aircraft components, electrical generators and other industrial products. PCC Structurals reported to state officials that it is laying off 150 employees from two departments, said John Asher, rapid response coordinator for Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

In 2017, about 100 welding employees at PCC Structurals voted to form a worker union. As of Feb. 5, none of the unionized welders have been laid off, Asher said.

It’s unclear why the company didn’t file a notice under the U.S. Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act that helps ensure advance notice in many cases of plant closings and mass layoffs.

“The status of the workers, time employed, temp/permanent, etc. can all be factors in the decision to file or not,” Asher said. “If a worker feels that they should have received notice and did not, the process for possible action by the courts is (at dol.gov/agencies/eta/layoffs/warn) and is a great source of information.”

Representatives from Workforce Development Services at Clackamas Community College will lead the Rapid Response sessions for laid-off employees to provide information on unemployment benefits, state-sponsored health insurance, job search assistance, and other funding opportunities for skill upgrades, training and/or other needs.

Sessions will take place from 10 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. at CCC’s Harmony West community room, 7738 S.E. Harmony Road, Milwaukie. To reserve a seat, call Irene Carrillo at 503-594-3433.