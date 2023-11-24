PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Family-owned jewelry business, LaRog Brothers, announced they are shutting down their stores after 113 years in the Portland metro area.

The family says the decision to retire and close their Tigard and Clackamas shops comes with mixed emotions.

“It has been a fun-filled, rewarding run,” a family spokesperson said. “We’ve had the privilege of serving dedicated customers like you, making special moments even more memorable.”

Founded in 1910 by their grandfather, Albert — who immigrated to the United States from Russia — the family says they have taken pride in providing exquisite jewelry and unparalleled service for generations.”

The family attributes their success to the hard work of their staff and their loyal customers.

“We’ve seen generations of families walk through our doors – from grandparents to their grandchildren. It’s these relationships that we will miss the most,” the spokesperson furthered.

LaRog Brothers is liquidating everything in their showcases and vaults with a “grand Going Out of Business Sale.”

The sale starts Nov. 24 at both Tigard and Clackamas locations and online. The family says everything is up to 70% off – including diamonds, gold, pearls, birthstone jewelry and engagement rings. They are also offering extended hours and openings on select Sundays and Mondays throughout the holiday season.

“Father time has caught up with us, but it’s been an incredible journey, and we thank you for 113 sparkling years,” the family said.