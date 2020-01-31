Ezell’s Famous Chicken opens at Washington Square Mall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- An audit released by Portland officials says the city's cannabis regulation program is struggling with the "fundamentals" required to meet the needs of overseeing the emerging industry.

Released Thursday, the audit says the Office of Community and Civic Life, which oversees Portland's cannabis industry with different bureaus in addition to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, lacks a clear strategy to guide cannabis businesses and the program; a solid budget for implementation; a way to collect information about the industry; and a plan to report on progress, which could reveal how the program needs to evolve to meet the needs of the industry, which was formed after Oregon voters approved to legalize marijuana in 2014.