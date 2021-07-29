Giant traffic cone a ‘candidate’ for New Orleans mayor

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Residents of New Orleans have an interesting choice to make in their upcoming mayoral election after a giant traffic cone “officially” declared its “candidacy” for the office.

The gag candidate, whose campaign platform can be found on its delightful website, is claiming to offer “a detour” from NOLA’s politics.

“There’s a void in our city’s leadership and I’m ready to fill it,” claims Giant Cone, who has also been known to residents as King Cone after first appearing as an art installation in the center of a pothole in early spring. The eight-foot cone disappeared in early April but was “resurrected” on Easter Sunday, according to WWL-TV.

According to several media outlets, the cone has been spotted around town since its candidacy announcement and has been a hit on the social media site Reddit.

The campaign, meanwhile, is being supported by merchandise, including shirts, pint glasses and stickers. The cone’s website is “PAID FOR BY THE COMMITTEE TIRED OF THE S.O.S.”

Meanwhile, 14 human candidates are running for the office in the Oct. 9 primary election, including Democratic incumbent LaToya Cantrell. Giant Cone has taken at least one jab at Cantrell by claiming that it is “current on taxes,” a reference to Cantrell’s 2020 scandal when it was discovered she owed nearly $100,000 in back taxes to the IRS.

“I never stop working, plain and simple,” Giant Cone said. “I’ve seen so much in this city. I’ve been run over, kicked, stolen, and defaced. I’m on the front lines day in and day out. I don’t know about everyone else, but over the years I’ve seen my fill of the same old, same old.”